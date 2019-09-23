Services
Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center
7816 Dixie Hwy
Florence, KY 41042
859-525-2400
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Highland Cemetery
2167 Dixie Highway
Ft. Mitchell, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
chapel at Highland Cemetery
2167 Dixie Highway
Ft. Mitchell, OH
Independence - Kenneth Roy Lancaster died September 19, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Care.

"Uncle Kenny" was born on February 4th, 1935 in Covington, KY as the youngest of 4 sons to Roy and Iona Lancaster. He graduated from Lafayette High School in Lexington in 1954 and received a B.S. in Information Processing Systems from the University of Cincinnati in 1982. He held several positions in the health care ?eld and owned a small business in Southern Ohio.

Kenny was an avid reader of the Bible and deeply interested in searching for the Truth in Scripture. He gave witness to his faith in Christ by being immersed in baptism in Banklick Creek on October 9, 2018.

Kenny is preceded in death by his brothers Dubby (Puddy), (North Carolina), and David (Helen) (Erlanger), and nephews Roger (NC) and Danny (Barb) (Erlanger). He is survived by one brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Betty Lancaster (Villa Hills), nephews Jim (Connecticut), and Mike (Rosie) (American Samoa), and nieces Janet (Vance) Davis, (NC), Sally (Paul) Brunstetter, (Louisville), and Linda (Tom) Herbstreit (Walton), and many great nieces, nephews, and their families. He was also blessed with good neighbors and home caregivers who gave over and above what one would hope.

Memorial contributions to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017.

A funeral service celebrating Kenny's life and eternity will be held in the chapel at Highland Cemetery, 2167 Dixie Highway, Ft. Mitchell on September 24 at 1:30 PM. Visitation will be 12:30 PM-1:30 PM. Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 23, 2019
