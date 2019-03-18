Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Kenneth Martin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Reading, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Reading, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Martin


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Kenneth Martin Obituary
Kenneth Martin

Reading - Kenneth J., beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Stuebbe). Devoted father of Carol Ostenkamp, Pat (Mike) Kemper, Richard Martin and Debbie (Wayne) Brewer. Grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. In Ken and Marge's latter years they were blessed by their "Angel" Janet Smeal and her family. Ken served in the Army-Air Force 73rd Bomber Wing on a B-29 during WW-II. Passed away Friday March 15, 2019 at age 94. Visitation Thursday March 21, from 8:30AM until Funeral Mass at 9:30AM at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Commemorative Air Force https://commemorativeairforce.org/pages/SupporttheCAF. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family.www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now