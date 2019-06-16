Services
Kenneth P. Roberts


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Kenneth P. Roberts

Covington - Kenneth Paul Roberts, 85, of Covington passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood, KY. Born on November 21, 1933 to Selma Crabtree and Cliff Roberts, Kenneth grew up in West Covington, KY and was a 1951 graduate of Holmes High School, Covington, KY. In 1954 he entered the US Navy and served in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and Argentia, Newfoundland. It was in the Navy that he developed his skills as a communications technician and subsequently went to work for IBM where he was employed as a Systems Engineer until his retirement in 1987. Kenneth enjoyed road trips, genealogy, bird watching, reading, gardening, movies, blogging about politics, writing (authoring the book "Prose and Poem: An Assortment of Wordstring Pairings"), caring for animals, building and fixing things around the house, philosophy, trivia, and off-the-wall humor. He was insightful, funny, kind, and compassionate. He connected profoundly and positively with those closest to him and he will be deeply missed. He is survived by his daughters, Nona Roberts of Covington and Leah Roberts of Independence, step-daughter Kim Elliston of Independence; many nieces and nephews; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Patricia Roberts Arnold, daughter Lisa Roberts, step-daughter Dody Gorak, and ex-wife and friend Cheryl Ann Bowman. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, KY. At Kenneth's request, no services will be held. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, COVINGTON is serving the family. Memorial donations can be made to: The Pet Wellness Group, 1990 N. Bend Road, Hebron, KY 41048 or The Morris Animal Foundation, 720 S. Colorado Blvd, Suite 174A, Denver, CO 80246. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 16, 2019
