Kenneth R. Kenfield
Cincinnati - Age 96, passed away July 4, 2020. Resident of Evergreen Retirement Community the past 7 years. Preceeded in death by wife of 58 yrs, Mary, in 2008. One surviving sister, Joyce Kenfield Droege of Syracuse, New York. Children Tom (Karen) Kenfield of Sunnyvale, CA, Janet Kenfield of Mason, OH, Nancy (Michael) Upchurch of Fairfield, OH, Carol (Michael) Honeysett of Ramona, CA, and Connie Dingman of Long Beach, CA. Eight grandchildren - Stacey, Debby, Brian, Kevin, Kyle, Trent, Daryl, and Savannah, and 12 great grandchildren. He was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan and spent early years in northern Indiana. Proud decorated World War II veteran serving on the USS Alaska, and earned his Mechanical Engineering degree from Purdue University. Longtime employee of General Electric, Evendale, OH and GE Nuclear Division in San Jose, CA. Active bridge player for many years in local, regional, and national tournaments, he earned his Gold Life Master of Bridge designation. Talented builder and carpenter, he built the family's first home, and other home projects included a "bomb shelter" in the 1960's, a fireplace, and a plethora of desks with chairs, grandfather clocks, hutches, tables, and such. He also learned caning and repaired many chairs, most he rescued from auctions and estate sales, never paying more than $2.00! He also was a wine maker, but also built the home wine press, known to call his kids from work to "Stir the mash!" He loved camping and fishing - the lakes in Michigan for crappie, and deep sea fishing in California for grouper or salmon. Growing up on an apple orchard, he also enjoyed growing apples, figs, and apricots at home in California, and dried fruit was a staple always. All of this, but his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were his pride and joy. He always had time to play cards, chess, and pool with us, and cheer on our favorite sports teams - the Boilermakers of Purdue, the San Francisco 49ers, and Cincinnati Reds. And after all was said and done, an ice cream sandwich was enjoyed by all. Find the link at www.hodappfuneralhome.com
on Friday, July 24 to remotely join the celebration of his life at 11 am. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1553 Kinney Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45231 to support Kate's Cupboard and Feed Your Neighbor ministries. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com