Kenneth R. Knuckles
Camp Dennison and Milford, OH - Born on November 9, 1943 in Goshen, OH. Passed peacefully on May 21, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Judy D. (nee Wilson) Knuckles. Loving father of Jackie (Wes) Trent, Kim (Sanjay) Jain, Missi Knuckles and Jenn (Bill) Maichle. Caring grandfather of Tyler Trent, Samir Jain, Candace Day, Karan Jain, Kenneth Haller, Ryley & Gemma Maichle. Proud great-grandfather of Kennedy Burt. Dear brother of the late Myrtle Sellers, Bill, Johnny, Junior & Leeroy Knuckles and Sherry Cook. Cherished son of the late Marshall Knuckles Sr. and Vernia Mae (nee Simpson) Knuckles. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Friends will be received from 10 AM - 12 Noon on Tuesday, May 26 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where services will begin at 12 Noon. Interment, Goshen Cemetery. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 21 to May 22, 2020.