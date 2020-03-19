Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY
1941 - 2020
Kenneth Richard Seals Obituary
Kenneth Richard Seals

Burlington - Kenneth Richard Seals, 78, of Burlington, passed away on March 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. Ken was a retired Telephone Lineman with Cincinnati Bell Telephone, and a US Army Veteran. Ken is survived by his wife, Rita Ann Seals, his son, Aaron (Amy) Seals, his step-children Doralyn (Mark) Abell, Charles Caldwell, Sonya Ridner, and Deborah (Grant) Schutte, and his sisters, Karen Regan, and Marjorie Knox. Ken is also survived by 11 grandchildren,, 2 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild . Given the current global health crisis, in order to ensure the health & safety of all concerned there will be a celebration of life ceremony in the coming month(s). Those who would prefer to join in that celebration, please leave your e-mail address at www.dmefuneral.com and the family will be in contact with you. The family appreciates your thoughts at this time. Memorials are suggested to the 223 Rosa L. Parks Avenue Suite 301 Nashville, TN 37203. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
