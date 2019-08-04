|
Kenneth Robert Kroll
Cincinnati - Ken R. Kroll, 63, of Cincinnati, OH died Fri. July 19, 2019. Survived by his wife Lorrie Slaughter; step-daughter Christie (Eric) Huhn; grandson Von; brothers Steve, Greg, Tom, and Jim; and nephew Cody Kroll. Memorial service will be held Aug. 9 at 6pm at Goshen Church of God Banquet Hall 1675 Hill Station Rd Goshen, OH 45122. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ken's name suggested to the American Cancer Association https://www.americancancerfund.org/donate/american-cancer-association. More info and guestbook at www.hayfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 4, 2019