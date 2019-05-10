Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Burial
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Hopeful Lutheran Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Rouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Rouse

Obituary Condolences

Kenneth Rouse Obituary
Kenneth Rouse

Florence - Kenneth "Kenny" Clayton Rouse, 62 years of age, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Oakley Rouse, his niece, Jami Reed, and his beloved Beagle, Clayton. Left to mourn Kenny's passing is his mother, Irene Rouse; his sisters, Debbie Williams (Jerry) and Gerry Lynn Rouse; his wife, Belinda Rouse; stepchildren, Michael, Jonathan, and Adam (Autumn) Haskins; his grandchildren, Stephen, Max, Bella, Sammy, Salin, Fenton, and Phoebe; his nephew, Adam Ryan (Charity); his nieces Jodi Martin, Katelyn and Jessica Williams; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Kayla, Lilli, Alli, Natalie, Lucas, Malorie, Travis, and Sophia. He will be greatly missed by many friends. Kenny will be remembered as a good man that reached out and helped others in any way he could. He was an avid golfer. In the 1990's he won the NKY Amateur Golf Championship. He was an outdoorsman and loved fishing. He also had an appreciation for music and was an outstanding guitarist. Visitation will take place on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Stith Funeral Home 7500 US Hwy 42, Florence, KY 41042 beginning at 4:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place on Tuesday 11:00 a.m. at Hopeful Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials in Kenny's name are suggested to the , 2808 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45206. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now