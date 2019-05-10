|
|
Kenneth Rouse
Florence - Kenneth "Kenny" Clayton Rouse, 62 years of age, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Oakley Rouse, his niece, Jami Reed, and his beloved Beagle, Clayton. Left to mourn Kenny's passing is his mother, Irene Rouse; his sisters, Debbie Williams (Jerry) and Gerry Lynn Rouse; his wife, Belinda Rouse; stepchildren, Michael, Jonathan, and Adam (Autumn) Haskins; his grandchildren, Stephen, Max, Bella, Sammy, Salin, Fenton, and Phoebe; his nephew, Adam Ryan (Charity); his nieces Jodi Martin, Katelyn and Jessica Williams; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Kayla, Lilli, Alli, Natalie, Lucas, Malorie, Travis, and Sophia. He will be greatly missed by many friends. Kenny will be remembered as a good man that reached out and helped others in any way he could. He was an avid golfer. In the 1990's he won the NKY Amateur Golf Championship. He was an outdoorsman and loved fishing. He also had an appreciation for music and was an outstanding guitarist. Visitation will take place on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Stith Funeral Home 7500 US Hwy 42, Florence, KY 41042 beginning at 4:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place on Tuesday 11:00 a.m. at Hopeful Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials in Kenny's name are suggested to the , 2808 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45206. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 10, 2019