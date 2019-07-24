|
|
Kenneth Rylee
Villa Hills - Kenneth E. Rylee, Jr., passed away suddenly on Saturday July 13, 2019 at his residence. He was 52. Ken was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and earned his Juris Doctorate from Northern Kentucky University's Chase College of Law. He was an avid golfer and college tennis standout who enjoyed traveling to Jamaica and New Orleans. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Rylee of Villa Hills; his mother, Joan Rylee of Crescent Springs; sons, Mitchell Rylee of Park Hills and Cherokee and Dallas Meyer of Villa Hills; daughters, Madison and MacKenzie Rylee of Park Hills and Santana Meyer of New Orleans, Louisiana. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth E. Rylee, Sr. Visitation is on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5:00 PM until the hour of Memorial Service at 7:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, 3333 Burnet Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 24 to July 25, 2019