Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Rylee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Rylee

Add a Memory
Kenneth Rylee Obituary
Kenneth Rylee

Villa Hills - Kenneth E. Rylee, Jr., passed away suddenly on Saturday July 13, 2019 at his residence. He was 52. Ken was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and earned his Juris Doctorate from Northern Kentucky University's Chase College of Law. He was an avid golfer and college tennis standout who enjoyed traveling to Jamaica and New Orleans. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Rylee of Villa Hills; his mother, Joan Rylee of Crescent Springs; sons, Mitchell Rylee of Park Hills and Cherokee and Dallas Meyer of Villa Hills; daughters, Madison and MacKenzie Rylee of Park Hills and Santana Meyer of New Orleans, Louisiana. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth E. Rylee, Sr. Visitation is on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5:00 PM until the hour of Memorial Service at 7:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, 3333 Burnet Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 24 to July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now