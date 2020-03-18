Services
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Seals
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Seals

Add a Memory
Kenneth Seals Obituary
Kenneth Richard Seals, 78, of Burlington, passed away on March 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. Ken was a retired Telephone Lineman with Cincinnati Bell Telephone, and a US Army Veteran. Ken is survived by his wife, Rita Ann Seals, his son, Aaron (Amy) Seals, his step-children Doralyn (Mark) Abell, Charles Caldwell, Sonya Ridner, and Deborah (Grant) Schutte, and his sisters, Karen Regan, and Marjorie Knox. Ken is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Visitation 9:00 am to 10:00 am, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. in Ft. Thomas. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 10:00 am Saturday at the Dobbling Funeral Home. Given the current global health crisis, in order to insure the health & safety of all concerned there will be a celebration of life ceremony in the coming month(s). Those who would prefer to join in that celebration, please leave your e-mail address at www.dmefuneral.com and the family will be in contact with you. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to the 223 Rosa L. Parks Avenue Suite 301 Nashville, TN 37203. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -