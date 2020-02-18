|
|
Kenneth Smith, 77, of Florence, Kentucky passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. Kenny was known for his super sarcastic, witty sense of humor that always had people laughing. He loved going on golfing trips with his sons and grandsons. He spent most of his life working as a used car salesman and mechanic. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Kenny is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joyce Ann Smith; his children, Kenneth Smith Jr., Mark Smith (Julie), Chris Smith (Tracy), Deana Fullam (Ken), Nick Smith (Mallory); his grandchildren, Morgan Smith, Summer Smith, Quentin Murray, Brady Murray, Grant Smith, Kendall Murray, Connor Smith, Dillon Smith, Reagan Fullam and Brody Smith. A visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Tuesday February 25, 2020 from 11am -1pm with a service following at 1pm and burial at 2pm in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be left at
www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 24, 2020