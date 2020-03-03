Services
Cold Spring - Kenneth Ray Turner Sr., 72, of Cold Spring, KY passed away at home on March 2, 2020. He was the son of J.B. and Georgia Turner. He retired from Reliable Castings. He was a member of New Macedonia Old Regular Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Elaine (Spivey) Turner. Sons; Kenneth Ray Turner, Jr. and Dave (Amber) Turner. Brother; Burt Turner and Sister; Brenda Reynolds. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5pm-8pm. Service will begin at 8pm. Graveside burial will take place on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Alexandria Cemetery at 10am. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
