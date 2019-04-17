|
Kenneth W. Lynn Sr.
Cincinnati - Kenneth W. Lynn, Sr. of Cincinnati, OH, died April 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Ann Lynn (nee Brown), loving father of Kenneth W. (Debbie) Lynn, Jr., Lori Lynn, Vickie (Kevin) Slattery, Kathleen (Jon) Doepker, Michael (Kara) Lynn. Grandfather of Kyle and Reagan Lynn, Adam, Lucy, Anna and David Slattery, Emily, Elizabeth, Jonathan and Benjamin Doepker, Nick and Erika Lynn. Ken is also survived by his siblings, Gerald (Joan), Debra (Tim), William, Jr., and predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law Arlene and William Ferguson. Ken worked at International Paper Company for 38 years. Services will be held Saturday April 20, 11:00am with a brief visitation starting at 10:30am at Twin Lakes Chapel, 9840 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242. A reception will follow the service in the Davies Center located at Twin Lakes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or Twin Lakes Benevolent Fund. Online Condolences may be made at www.cremationcincinnati.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 17, 2019