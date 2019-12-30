Resources
Kenneth Wachter

Kenneth Wachter Obituary
Kenneth Wachter

Elsmere - Kenneth Wayne Wachter, 71 years of age, passed away Saturday morning Dec. 28, 2019. He was born in East St. Louis, Illinois to the late Harry and Ruth Wachter. He was married to Kathy Wachter (nee Courtney), loving father to Sarah and Keith, and brother to Roy and Nancy (Kriewall). He was a Deacon of Elsmere Baptist Church, member of the Florence community band and choir and worked at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood around 30 years. Service will be held Thursday Jan. 2, 2020 at 2pm. Visitation 1-2pm at Elsmere Baptist church, Elsmere, KY
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
