Services
Allison & Rose Funeral Home Inc
5645 Taylor Mill Road
Taylor Mill, KY 41015
(859) 356-3700
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Allison & Rose Funeral Homes
5645 Taylor Mill Road
Taylor Mill, KY
Service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM
Allison & Rose Funeral Homes
5645 Taylor Mill Road
Taylor Mill, KY
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Highland Cemetery
2167 Dixie Highway
Ft. Mitchell, KY
Kenneth Wayne Brown

Kenneth Wayne Brown Obituary
Kenneth Wayne Brown

Covington - Kenneth Wayne Brown, Age 77. Passed away Monday December 30, 2019 at his Covington, Kentucky residence. He retired as a welder for Emery Industry. Preceded in death by his; parents George and Effie Hadley Brown; brothers Curt and Vernon Brown; sisters Beulah Fightmaster and Barbara Jean Brown. He is survivved by his: daughters, Dawn (Jerry) Robinson, Latonia, KY and Carmen Feinauer, Burlington, KY. 3-Step-Children and 3-Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren . Visitation Sunday January 5th 1:00PM until hour of service at 4:00PM Allison & Rose Funeral Home 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY. Graveside service and interment 11:00am Monday January 6th, Highland Cemetery. Ft Mitchell, KY. On-line condolence, if desired, my be directed to www.allisonrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020
