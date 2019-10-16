|
Kenneth "Ken" Wayne Kinnett
Greenhills - Kenneth Wayne "Ken" Kinnett of Greenhills, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 13th, 2019, at his residence. Ken was born at Dearborn County Hospital in Lawrenceburg, IN on Oct. 23rd, 1961, the 3rd son of Patricia and Gary Kinnett. The family moved to Greenhills, Ohio in 1964 where Ken grew up playing little league baseball, football, basketball and soccer. He graduated from Greenhills High School in 1979 where he played second base all four years, still holding the school record in fewest errors (2) committed. After achieving all city and all state status his senior year, Ken attended Triton College in Chicago, IL on a baseball scholarship but a damaged shoulder ended his baseball career after one season. Ken also played 2nd base for the Storm Club baseball program during the summer seasons. He was employed by the Ford Motor Company in Sharonville, Ohio. Ken is survived by his two sons Zachry Kinnett (Vince Clark) and Kameron Kinnett; parents both of Fairfield, Patricia and Gary Kinnett of Rising Sun, IN; two brothers, Steve (Rose)Kinnett of Middletown, Ohio and Mike (Misti) Kinnett of Castroville, TX; his aunt, Mary Lou (Terry) Crouch of Rising Sun, IN and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ken attended and was baptized at Northern Hills Church of Christ. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 5-7pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11am at the funeral home followed by interment to Rising Sun Cemetery, Rising Sun, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to Ken Kinnett Scholarship Fund Ohio County Community Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019