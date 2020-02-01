|
Kenneth "Shawn" Westerman
Florence, KY - Kenneth "Shawn" Westerman, beloved son of James and the late Patricia Westerman. Devoted brother of Heidi (Derek) Browning, and the late Kevin Westerman. Adored uncle of Aletheia, Adoniram, Azariah, and Zedekiah. Passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the age of 52. Shawn was always able to keep his sense of humor through all of life's ups and downs. He will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until time of service 2:00 p.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. Interment to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to . Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020