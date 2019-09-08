|
Kenneth William Rettig
Hamilton - Kenneth William Rettig, age 77, passed away at on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Ken was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on February 10, 1942 to Erwin and Leona Rettig. Ken retired from Proctor and Gamble after 34 years of service and was an Air Force veteran. Ken is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rae Rettig; his children, Chris Rettig and Nicole Rettig; his siblings, Rosemary (Gary) Grim, Rick (Judy) Rettig and Donna (Tom) Rinckel; and many nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Tim Rettig. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon, Ohio, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM with celebrants Fr. James Wedig and Fr. Don Rettig. Burial will follow at St. Aloysius Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Aloysius Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , Morgan Township EMT or Operation Ramp It Up for Veterans. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019