|
|
Kenny McIntosh
Newport - Kenny McIntosh, 53, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Cincinnati, OH. Kenny was born March 6, 1966 in Covington, KY to the late Walter McIntosh and Ester (nee: Crank) McIntosh. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard McIntosh. He is survived by his Son, David (Meghan) McIntosh, Daughter, Miranda McIntosh, Grandchildren, Logan, Tristan, Emilee & Kinlynn, Siblings, Randall McIntosh, Ronald McIntosh, Donna Herald, Steven McIntosh, Former Spouse, Christine McIntosh, also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial Visitation 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Friday, March 22, 2019 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp - Erschell Funeral Home, Newport. Memorial Service will be held 7:00 pm at the funeral home, with Rev. Michael Sweeney, officiating. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 21, 2019