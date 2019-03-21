Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8093
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenny McIntosh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenny McIntosh


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Kenny McIntosh Obituary
Kenny McIntosh

Newport - Kenny McIntosh, 53, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Cincinnati, OH. Kenny was born March 6, 1966 in Covington, KY to the late Walter McIntosh and Ester (nee: Crank) McIntosh. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard McIntosh. He is survived by his Son, David (Meghan) McIntosh, Daughter, Miranda McIntosh, Grandchildren, Logan, Tristan, Emilee & Kinlynn, Siblings, Randall McIntosh, Ronald McIntosh, Donna Herald, Steven McIntosh, Former Spouse, Christine McIntosh, also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial Visitation 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Friday, March 22, 2019 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp - Erschell Funeral Home, Newport. Memorial Service will be held 7:00 pm at the funeral home, with Rev. Michael Sweeney, officiating. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now