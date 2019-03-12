|
Kenny Ray Brown
Florence - Kenny Ray Brown, 53 years of age, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 9, 2019. Kenny was born on June 11, 1965 to his late parents, Chester Brown and Geneva Isaacs Brown. Kenny is survived by his sisters, Judy Black and Janet Setters (Dewey); his brothers Larry Brown (Pam) and Jack Brown; 8 Nieces and Nephews; and 5 Great-Nieces and Great-Nephews. Kenny has held the office of Boone County Clerk since his election in 2010. He has served the people of Boone County with honor and distinction. He will be remembered for his infectious smile and his willingness to go above and beyond in all aspects of his life. He had a tremendous sense of humor and an unforgettable laugh. Kenny was also a member of the 1984 Hall of Fame Bowl Championship football team at the University of Kentucky. A true conservative, Kenny never wavered and was very proud of his strong support of conservative principles. He was a friend to many and will be greatly missed. Visitation will take place on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at First Church of Christ, 6080 Camp Ernst Road, Burlington, Kentucky 41005, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Big Bone Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of donations to Big Bone Baptist Cemetery Fund, 11036 Big Bone Church Road, Union, Kentucky 41091. Stith Funeral Home, Florence is serving the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfunralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019