Kerrick K. Joslin
Burlington, KY - Kerrick K. Joslin, 20, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at his residence in Burlington, KY. He was a student at NKU and employed by DHL. A memorial gathering will take place at Connley Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM. Entombment: Mother of God Cemetery in Fort Wright, KY. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019