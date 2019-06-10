|
|
Kevin Bryson
Cincinnati - Kevin Thomas Bryson, age 56, passed away on June 5, 2019. Beloved son of Shirley L. Bryson, father of Kevin, Christopher, and Dylan, beloved brother of Dennis (Joan) Bryson, Kimberly Deel, Robin (Ray) Bressler and the late Randall Bryson, uncle of Robert Bryson, Warren Bryson, Matthew "The Neff" Deel, Nichole Moody, Ashley Deel, Brandon Bressler, Gregg Bressler and Ashley Bressler. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 10-11 AM with a service at 11AM at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45223. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the City Gospel Mission, 1805 Dalton Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45214 -2055.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 10, 2019