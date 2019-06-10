Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Bryson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Bryson

Obituary Condolences

Kevin Bryson Obituary
Kevin Bryson

Cincinnati - Kevin Thomas Bryson, age 56, passed away on June 5, 2019. Beloved son of Shirley L. Bryson, father of Kevin, Christopher, and Dylan, beloved brother of Dennis (Joan) Bryson, Kimberly Deel, Robin (Ray) Bressler and the late Randall Bryson, uncle of Robert Bryson, Warren Bryson, Matthew "The Neff" Deel, Nichole Moody, Ashley Deel, Brandon Bressler, Gregg Bressler and Ashley Bressler. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 10-11 AM with a service at 11AM at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45223. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the City Gospel Mission, 1805 Dalton Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45214 -2055.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
Download Now