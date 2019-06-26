Services
Hickory Grove Baptist Church
11969 Taylor Mill Rd
Independence, KY 41051
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hickory Grove Baptist Church
11969 Taylor Mill Road
Independence, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Hickory Grove Baptist Church
11969 Taylor Mill Road
Independence, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Carrico
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Carrico


1994 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Kevin Carrico Obituary
Kevin Carrico

Louisville - Kevin James Carrico, 25, of Louisville, KY passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. Kevin earned two Bachelors of Science degrees, one in biology and another in Spanish. He currently was enrolled in his third year of medical school at the University of Louisville in pursuit of his aspiration to be a pediatric oncologist. The University of Louisville is honoring Kevin with his Doctor of Medicine posthumously. Kevin was born March 19, 1994 in Cincinnati, OH to Jeffrey and Marge (nee: Lindhorst) Carrico. He is survived by his parents, Brother, Michael "Rico" (Ashley) Carrico, Sister, Katie (Brett) Graham, Fiancé, Samantha Thompson, Paternal Grandparents, Polly & Bernard Carrico, Niece & God Daughter, Hannah Carrico, also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents William and Margaret Lindhorst. Memorial Visitation 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 11969 Taylor Mill Road, Independence, KY 41051. Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 pm at the church, with Rev. Bill Clark, officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center for Cancer Care and Research in honor of Kevin Carrico online at

www.cincinnatichildrens.org/donate or via mail to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, P.O. Box 5202, Cincinnati, OH 45201-5202 or the National Collegiate Cancer Foundation at www.collegiatecancer.org/about/.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.