Kevin Carrico
Louisville - Kevin James Carrico, 25, of Louisville, KY passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. Kevin earned two Bachelors of Science degrees, one in biology and another in Spanish. He currently was enrolled in his third year of medical school at the University of Louisville in pursuit of his aspiration to be a pediatric oncologist. The University of Louisville is honoring Kevin with his Doctor of Medicine posthumously. Kevin was born March 19, 1994 in Cincinnati, OH to Jeffrey and Marge (nee: Lindhorst) Carrico. He is survived by his parents, Brother, Michael "Rico" (Ashley) Carrico, Sister, Katie (Brett) Graham, Fiancé, Samantha Thompson, Paternal Grandparents, Polly & Bernard Carrico, Niece & God Daughter, Hannah Carrico, also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents William and Margaret Lindhorst. Memorial Visitation 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 11969 Taylor Mill Road, Independence, KY 41051. Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 pm at the church, with Rev. Bill Clark, officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center for Cancer Care and Research in honor of Kevin Carrico online at
www.cincinnatichildrens.org/donate or via mail to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, P.O. Box 5202, Cincinnati, OH 45201-5202 or the National Collegiate Cancer Foundation at www.collegiatecancer.org/about/.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 26, 2019