Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Tyree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin L. Tyree

Add a Memory
Kevin L. Tyree Obituary
Kevin L. Tyree

Latonia - Kevin L. Tyree, 66, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was an Army Veteran and a former service manager for various automobile dealerships in the area. Kevin enjoyed watching westerns, wood carving, doing crossword puzzles and collecting pocket knives. He was preceded in death by his parents: Elzie and Reta Tyree and brother: Joe Tyree. Kevin is survived by his loving wife of 23 years: Robin Beach Tyree; Son: Andrew (Stacey) Tyree; sisters: Karen (Pat) Meyers and Kathy (Jeff) Huber; 2 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Per Kevin's wishes there will be no visitation or services. Memorials may be made to the . Connley Brothers Funeral Home in Latonia, KY is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -