Kevin L. Tyree
Latonia - Kevin L. Tyree, 66, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was an Army Veteran and a former service manager for various automobile dealerships in the area. Kevin enjoyed watching westerns, wood carving, doing crossword puzzles and collecting pocket knives. He was preceded in death by his parents: Elzie and Reta Tyree and brother: Joe Tyree. Kevin is survived by his loving wife of 23 years: Robin Beach Tyree; Son: Andrew (Stacey) Tyree; sisters: Karen (Pat) Meyers and Kathy (Jeff) Huber; 2 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Per Kevin's wishes there will be no visitation or services. Memorials may be made to the . Connley Brothers Funeral Home in Latonia, KY is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020