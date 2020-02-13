Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
Springfield Twp. - Age 63. Passed away February 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Ann Lindner. Devoted father of Katherine (Allison) Kinney, Sarah Lindner, Daniel Lindner, and Russell Hughes. Loving grandfather of 5. Great grandfather of 2. Dear brother of Randy Lindner. Friends may greet the family at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2-4 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA Cincinnati, 11900 Conrey Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45249. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020
