|
|
Kevin McAllister
Fort Thomas - Kevin Patrick McAllister, 41 of Fort Thomas, Kentucky passed away on February 27, 2019. Kevin was born December 15, 1977 in Cincinnati, OH to Steve McAllister and Fran Herbol McAllister. He was a 1996 Graduate of Highlands High School and a 2000 Graduate of the University of Kentucky, with a bachelors degree in economics. Kevin enjoyed movies, bowling and was a Cincinnati Bengal fan. Also an author of novels and screen plays. Kevin is survived by his Parents, Steve McAllister and Fran (Herbol) McAllister of Fort Thomas, Brother, Ryan (Jennifer) McAllister of Crestwood, Kentucky, Nephew, Logan McAllister, Niece, Audrey McAllister, Aunt, Barbara Nunemaker, Aunt and Uncle Marie and Marvin Oder, Cousins, Lisa Snider, Jill Collett, Nate Nunemaker, and Brad Voss. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Christ Church United Church of Christ, 15 S. Fort Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, Kentucky. A Service will follow at 12:00 pm Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Christ Church United Church of Christ, Fort Thomas, Kentucky, with Rev. Ed Goode officiating. Memorials are suggested to the Christ Church United Church of Christ, (Capital Fund) 15 S. Fort Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, KY 41075 or to Brighton Center, 741 Central Ave., Newport, KY 41071. Special condolences and memories can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 3, 2019