Kevin R. McNerney



Kevin R. McNerney passed away May 13, 2020 at age 37 after a long and courageous struggle with addiction. Kevin was adored by his parents, Sue Surkamp McNerney and the late Tim McNerney. He is survived by his brother Mike (Kara), sisters Maggie and Annie (James) Tate. He leaves behind Shelby Morris whom he loved dearly. He is survived by nieces Iris and Stella McNerney and Julia and Cora Tate and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Kevin was a proud graduate of McNicholas High School, and the University of Cincinnati. He was kind, athletic, funny, and smart. He loved being with his family. Due to corona virus restrictions, a private celebration of his life will be held for the immediate family. If desired, donations can be made to The Prospect House, 682 Hawthorne Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45205. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.









