Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
For more information about
Kevin Smullen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
8:30 AM
St. Rose Church
2501 Riverside Dr.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Rose Church
2501 Riverside Dr.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Smullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Smullen


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Kevin Smullen Obituary
Kevin Smullen

- - Kevin Arthur Smullen, 79, of Cincinnati, passed away peacefully on March 19th at Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township. Kevin is survived by Jane (nee Bell), his wife of 54 years; sons, Mike (Dana) and Tim; sister, Sheila (Smullen) Fallon; and grandchildren, Caroline, Andrew, Catherine, and Charlie. Kevin, a St. Xavier High School and Xavier University graduate, worked for the Department of Defense and General Services Administration in Washington, D.C. before retiring home to Cincinnati. He spent his retirement golfing, rooting for the Xavier Musketeers, and keeping up with his grandkids. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, March 25th at St. Rose Church, 2501 Riverside Dr., preceded by visitation beginning at 8:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Montgomery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 476 Riddle Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45220 would be appreciated. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now