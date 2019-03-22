|
|
Kevin Smullen
- - Kevin Arthur Smullen, 79, of Cincinnati, passed away peacefully on March 19th at Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township. Kevin is survived by Jane (nee Bell), his wife of 54 years; sons, Mike (Dana) and Tim; sister, Sheila (Smullen) Fallon; and grandchildren, Caroline, Andrew, Catherine, and Charlie. Kevin, a St. Xavier High School and Xavier University graduate, worked for the Department of Defense and General Services Administration in Washington, D.C. before retiring home to Cincinnati. He spent his retirement golfing, rooting for the Xavier Musketeers, and keeping up with his grandkids. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, March 25th at St. Rose Church, 2501 Riverside Dr., preceded by visitation beginning at 8:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Montgomery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 476 Riddle Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45220 would be appreciated. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 22, 2019