Kevin W. Malloy
California - Kevin W. Malloy, 64 of California KY, passed into the arms of our father at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood KY on the 11'th of October, 2019. Kevin was born in Covington KY on the 12th of June, 1955 to Joseph and Patricia (Kinsella) Malloy. He grew up in Southgate KY and was a 1973 graduate of Newport Catholic High School. Kevin began his career at Carlisle Construction (now Maxim Crane Works) in 1973 where he was service manager and a valued employee to the day of his death. Kevin prided himself on old fashioned values and honest hard work. Throughout his years Kevin enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. All who knew him also knew that he enjoyed meticulously caring for and mowing his lawn. On most weeknights Kevin could be found walking his dog (Sampson) and enjoying the scenery and wildlife at A.J. Jolly Park. Kevin is survived by his devoted wife of 42 years Glenna (Martin) Malloy; His mother, Patricia (Kinsella) Malloy; His children Cassaundra Malloy (Ty Davis); Joseph (Renee) Malloy; Grandchildren, Kylee Jo Malloy, Mackenzie Davis, Kaitlyn Davis, Conway Davis, and step granddaughter Rheanna Davis. Brothers Martin (Linda) Malloy; Sean (Jeff) Malloy. In Laws; Diane & Turney Burns, Barbara Martin, Ralph & Becky Martin, Allen Martin, Sharon & Gary McCormick, Linda & Edward Hoskins. Also, a great number of treasured nieces and nephews. Kevin was preceded in death by his father Joseph Malloy, and maternal grandparents Karma & John Kinsella of Ft. Thomas. Paternal grandparents John & Bridget Malloy of Philadelphia, PA. And beloved brother in law Melvin Martin of Grants Lick, KY. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday October 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Ft. Thomas KY. Immediately following the service will be a celebration of life at the Jolly Event Center located at 101 Beacon Dr. Wilder, KY. In lieu of flowers, a Memorial Scholarship fund will be started in his honor. The Kevin W. Malloy Memorial Scholarship will be awarded yearly to a diesel mechanic student at the NKATC. Donations can be made at area PNC Bank locations to the Kevin W. Malloy Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019