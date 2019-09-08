Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Plum Creek Christian Church
961 Nagel Road
Butler, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Plum Creek Christian Church
961 Nagel Road
Butler, OH
Kim Adams Obituary
Kim Adams

Alexandria - Kim Marie Adams (nee Anderson), 62, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Center, Edgewood, KY. Kim was born May 12, 1957 in Gary, IN to her parents Eugene and the late Kathern (McDonnell) Anderson. She was a retired teacher from Greendale Middle School, Lawrenceburg Community School Corporation, Lawrenceburg, IN. Kim was a member of the Plum Creek Christian Church and Tri Kappa Sorority - Lawrenceburg Chapter. She was a child advocate for the Dearborn County court system. She was active in the theater - Rivertown Players. She is survived by her husband, Roy Adams; father, Eugene Anderson; son, Ryan Adams; daughter, Shelby (Mike) Whitis; siblings, Jay Anderson, Lee (Patty) Anderson and Jon (Misty) Anderson; nieces: Katie, Sara, Samantha and Laura Anderson. Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Plum Creek Christian Church 961 Nagel Road, Butler, KY 41006. Funeral Service 10:00 AM Tuesday at the Church. Memorials are suggested to Plum Creek Sharing Center, 961 Nagel Road, Butler, KY 41006.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019
