Resources
More Obituaries for Kim Deller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kim Deller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kim Deller Obituary
Kim Deller

Florence - Kim Deller, 77, passed away on January 22, 2020 at Boonespring Nursing Center in Union, Kentucky. He was a retired Bridge Inspector for the state of Kentucky. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Clare Deller; daughter, Rose (Tim) Deller Johnson; son, Walter (Kimberly Bunch) Deller; 4 step-daughters; 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. There will be no visitation at this time but a memorial will be held this summer.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -