Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 East Southern Avenue
Covington (Latonia), KY
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 East Southern Avenue
Covington (Latonia), OH
Latonia - Kim Hamilton, 62, of Latonia, KY, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. She was a member of Southport Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis, Indiana. Kim worked and volunteered for the Covington Independent School District and was a past Cub Scout leader. She was preceded in death by her father: Dr. David G. Cross and brother: Greg Livingston. Kim is survived by her loving husband of 44 years: David W. Hamilton; daughter: Angela Hamilton; son: Nate (Liz) Hamilton; mother: Joan (the late Richard) Daniel; step-mother: Norma Cross; brother: George Cross; sisters: Karen (Lee) Hamilton, Kathy (Steve) Golten and Linda Livingston Raber and grandchildren: Gabby, Abbigail, Saphire, Nate and Michael. A visitation will be held at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015, from 2:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Memorials are suggested to Crayons to Computers, 1350 Tennessee Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229. For online condolences, please visit Facebook or www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
