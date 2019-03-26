|
KIM STEINHAUER
Verona - Kim Alan Steinhauer "Steinie", age 64, of Verona, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Joyce Steinhauer; son, Weylan Norrick (Bambi) and daughter, Heather Dallas; sister, Kristy Misplay (Charles); and his beloved grandchildren Nicholas, Madison, Lilly, Sarah, Brylea, and Skylar. He is preceded in death by his father William Steinhauer. He was a proud member of Masonic Lodge 19. He enjoyed his time working security at the Kentucky Speedway. He liked reading, gardening, coin collecting and listening to classic country. No Services. Online condolences at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 26, 2019