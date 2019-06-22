|
|
Kimberly Anna Underwood
Covington - Kimberly Anna Underwood, 54, of Covington, passed away on June 15, 2019. She was the daughter of Joseph and Connie Underwood. Kim loved the outdoors, was an avid bowler and loved gardening. You always knew when Kim was around by her boisterous presence.
Kim was preceded in death by her brother Gregory Scott Underwood.
Kim is survived by her husband Michael Collins; children Bradley (Lee Ann) Underwood, Britney (Stephen Rankin) Havens; grandchildren Cameron Underwood, Cailyn Underwood, Dalton Rankin and Layla Rankin; parents Joseph and Connie Underwood; sisters Tonia McQueary and Shannon Koehler; and brothers Joseph "Chip" Underwood II and Joseph "Joey" Underwood III.
A Memorial Gathering will take place in Floral Hills Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 5pm until time of service at 7pm. Burial will talk place in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 22 to June 23, 2019