Kimberly Evans Murphy
On Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 Kimberly Evans Murphy gracefully entered the Kingdom of Heaven at age 64. She was surrounded by family who loved her dearly. Kim was naturally gracious and hospitable, known for welcoming friends and family into her home for dinner and wine. Her home was often filled with laughter and storytelling of her travels as a flight attendant, concerts she attended, and time spent with her daughters. In retirement, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, those she knew from childhood, her fellow Delta flight attendants, neighbors, and many others she met along the way. Kim was preceded in death by her father, Bill and mother, Barbara and is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Murphy and Kathleen Morgan (Mike) and her precious grandson, Will. Shes also survived by her brothers, Craig (Kelly) and Kevin Barnes (Martha), and sisters Barbie Barnes and Betsy Duncan (Mike), along with five nieces, nephew, grandniece and grandnephew. A private family service will be Saturday, October 10th at Floral Hills Cemetery where her cremains will be interred alongside her grandparents, Zemer and Georgia Barnes. Connley Brothers Funeral Home in Latonia, KY is handling arrangements. Memorials can be made in Kims honor to Cleveland Clinics Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery where Kim received love and care in her final months. give.ccf.org
, or Cleveland Clinic/Philanthropy Institute, PO Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com