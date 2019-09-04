|
Kimberly Malicoat
Cincinnati - Kimberly Sue Malicoat (nee Brock), devoted wife of Terry Malicoat, loving mother of Derek (Jennifer), Brent and Amanda Malicoat. Cherished Mimi to Cooper and Owen. Beloved daughter of Norma Conway and the late James Brock. Dear sister of Randy (Vicky) Brock. Dear Aunt to Jennifer Craig and Jessica Peelman. Died Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the age of 54. Visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45223 beginning at 10am until time of service at 12pm. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019