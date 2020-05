Kimberly PatrickOxford - May 12, 2020, 64 yrs. Beloved daughter of the late Nellie Lee (nee McDonald) & Andy Bert "Pat" Patrick, dear sister of Rhonda C. Toich (John), loving aunt of JP Moeller & great aunt of Jo Jo & Leo Moeller & niece of Pat McDonald. Also survived by cousins & many friends. Friends are invited to join the family for an informal graveside service, Fri., May 22, 1 PM at Maple Grove Cemetery, Valley Junction Rd., Cleves, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Animal Adoption Fdn., 2480 Ross Millville Rd., Hamilton, OH 45013 www.aafpets.org