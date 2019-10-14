Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Kimberly Wessendarp
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Sharonville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Wessendarp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly Wessendarp

Add a Memory
Kimberly Wessendarp Obituary
Kimberly Wessendarp

West Chester - Kimberly R. (nee Johnson). Beloved wife of Paul for 35 years. Devoted mother of Emily (Kyle), Annie (Vinnie), and Tommy. Sister of Jill, Dave (Pam), Dan (Kim), and Tim (Jill). Passed away Sat. Oct. 12, 2019. Memorial Gathering Thursday Oct. 17 from 5-8 PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Evendale. Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 10:00 AM at St. Michael Church, Sharonville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Michael Music Ministry. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kimberly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now