Kimrick "Rick" Kinman



New Richmond - Kimrick "Rick" A. Kinman, age 64, of Bethel, went to be with the Lord Monday, June 22, 2020, at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Ruth Kinman; his parents, Arnold Kinman and Betty Kinman Berwanger; his stepfather, Jack Berwanger; and his brother Randy Berwanger. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 18 years and best friend of 26 years, Marcia Kinman (née Hodges); his daughter, Emily Cochran (Eric); step sons, Mark Lacefield (Carolyn), and Tyler Lacefield (Tif); siblings, Marlene Bailey (the late Bob), Greg Kinman, Karen Coffey (Mark), Jay Berwanger, Scott Berwanger (Melinda), Ronald Dunn (Pat), Carol Dunn, Lana Windle (Rick), and Debbie Wiedenbein; grandchildren, Eli and Ezra Cochran, Jae Lynn and Ellie Lacefield, and Grayson Lacefield; and many nieces and nephews. Rick was extremely social and a very friendly guy. Family and friends were very important to him. He enjoyed lengthy conversations on the phone to catch up with or check in on those he loved. He remembered birthdays and special occasions and always took the time to call, send a card, or celebrate with them. He was always smiling or laughing; he was everybody's friend, and he never met a stranger. Rick was also a very hard worker. He had many different jobs in his working career, but he spent the most years as a brick layer and concrete worker. Whatever he was doing, he always got up and went to work on time, no matter what. Rick loved attending auctions, yard sales, and flea markets. He was a collector, and he enjoyed looking for and collecting arrowheads and old glass insulators, among other things. He also enjoyed gardening, fishing, oldies music, going to KFC, and a cold beer. A public memorial gathering will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 177 W. Main St. (St. Rt. 125) Amelia, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 5:oo PM until time of memorial service at 7:00 PM.









