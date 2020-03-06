|
Kinnaird S. McQuade
Kinnaird S. McQuade, 87, beloved husband of Kathi, passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020, after a thirteen-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. Loving father of Kevin and Kinny Jr. (Susan), grandfather of Kinnaird III, Rorie and Maria, uncle and brother-in-law to the Giesler, Leach and Meng families. Some of Kinny's favorite memories were of his schoolboy days at Kent School; his graduation from Wharton School; and attending the Stanford Sloan program for General Foods. He chose Cincinnati as a better place to raise his children, and several years later bought Cavalier Audio Visual. Kinny is best known for his endless enthusiasm, dedication and fundraising efforts for numerous charities and arts organizations; the heartbeat of his special passion, Ronald McDonald House, became his own. He excelled at golf, and loved spending time with friends, dancing and cheering the Muskies to victory. A funeral mass will be held at Bellarmine Chapel on the campus of Xavier University on March 21st at 10am. Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House, or to a .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020