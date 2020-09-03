1/1
Klaus Kreutz
Klaus Kreutz

Cincinnati - born in Bad Hamburg, Germany and resident of Sailboat Pointe Maineville, Ohio died on August 21, 2020. He is survived by sister Erika Kratz, sons Alexander (Andrea) and Kevin (Natalie) Kreutz, Fiancé Paula Tyler, two nieces and two grandchildren. Service by invitation only. Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10 AM at Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church,1345 Grace Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45208. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Cincinnati. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 3 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
