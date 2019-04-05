|
Krista Berling
Erlanger - Krista Theresa Berling, 72, of Erlanger KY passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in the comfort of her home, with her loved one's by her side. She was born on January 22, 1947 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Bernard and Susan Zimmerman. In her younger years Krista worked as an advocate for children with special needs. She helped run special needs camps at Marydale and later taught special education in Erlanger/Elsmere Schools. She ended her career helping her husband Bob with his accounting business. Her favorite job was being a mother to her boys. She was always there for them; she was the ultimate cheerleader at their soccer games, and someone to confide in. Family vacations and holidays with her boys were some of her favorite memories, especially her trips to "The Wall" in the Bahamas. Krista just loved being their mom. She was also preceded in death by her brothers: Benny, Paul, and Nick Zimmerman. Krista leaves behind her loving husband of 46 plus years: Bob Berling, her beloved sons: Ben Berling (Jen), Paul Berling (Emily), and Chris Berling (Cara), 7 cherished grandchildren and number 8 is due in September, her dear sister: Carol Sue Scheidler, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. A visitation will be held for Krista on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 10AM until 12PM at St. Pius X Church, 348 Dudley Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017. Mass of Christian Burial will be held following the visitation at 12PM at the Church. A reception will be held following the Mass from 1:30PM to 3:30PM at the Sterling Event Center (St. Barbara Church), 4042 Turkeyfoot Rd, Erlanger, KY 41018. Burial will be handled in private at St. John Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Covington Catholic High School at 1600 Dixie Hwy, Park Hills, KY 41011. Online condolences can be made online at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 5, 2019