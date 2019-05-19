|
|
Kristi Ossege Martin
Cold Spring - Kristi Ossege Martin, 46, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019. Born on October 11, 1972, she was a resident of Cold Spring, KY. Kristi was a devoted mother to Kasey Alanah Martin, 16, cherished daughter of Diane and Dan Ossege, beloved sister of Dan M. Ossege, and loving aunt and "Real Kristi" to Quinn Ossege and Liam Morris. She is also survived by her loving aunts and uncles, cousins, grandmother, and wonderful friends. Kristi's kindness, heart, and fun-loving spirit will be missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know her and be loved by her. She gave every day she had to the people she loved. Kristi graduated from Campbell County High School in 1991 and Northern Kentucky University in 1996 where she received her bachelor's degree and the honor or Outstanding Student In Sociology. Her interests included being an avid reader of many topics including history, space, and ancient civilizations. She had an extensive collection of musical water globes. She was also an avid supporter of her daughter Kasey's volleyball teams. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 9th, at 2:00 PM at Saint Philip Parish Center in Melbourne, KY. Memorial contributions are requested to Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, DC 20077-7377 or smiletrain.org/donatenow. Special condolences and memories may be sent to www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 19, 2019