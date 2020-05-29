Kristina Dickman Born
Independence, KY - Kristina Dickman Born, 43 of Independence, KY passed away on May 25, 2020. She earned the credentials of Registered Nurse, Registered Nurse First Assistant and Certified Nurse, Operating Room while she was a Surgical Nurse with Tri-Health & St. Elizabeth Edgewood. She added her Masters of Science in Nursing from NKU and was in the Honor Society of Nursing. Kristina was going to work as a Nurse Practitioner at Grant Center in Williamstown. She loved gardening, loved her animals as well as fostering animals. Kristina loved caring for people especially her family. She was a Navy Veteran. She is survived by her Parents, Michael & Dana Born; Children, Emily Dickman & Nicholas Dickman; Brother, Jason Born (Karin); Husband, Bradley Dickman and nieces & nephews. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 followed by a funeral service at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 29 to May 31, 2020.