Kurt William Preisler


1966 - 2019
Kurt William Preisler Obituary
Kurt William Preisler

Cary, NC - Kurt William Preisler, 52, passed away on September 12, 2019. He was born on November 24, 1966 in Rhinelander, WI.

Kurt is survived his wife, Bonnie Preisler; father, William Preisler and his wife Janice; mother, Sharon Brown; brothers, Mark and Todd Preisler, sister, Cindar Preisler; and nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held in Northern Kentucky at a date and location to be determined. Information when available can be found at www. CremationSocietyNC.com

Remembrances can be given to Angels Rest Animal Society, 1273 W. Ohio Pike, Amelia, OH 45102 or a .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 16, 2019
