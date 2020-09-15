1/1
L. B. Powers
L. B. Powers

Covington - L. B. Powers, 71, of Covington, went to be with the Lord, Friday September 11, 2020 at his home. He was a retired carman with CSX Railroad and an U.S. Army Veteran. L.B. was a graduate of Dixie High School, member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church, Taylor Mill, past president and on the board of directors of Taylor Mill Fire Department. He also loves his Harley and his dog "Charlie".

Survived by his wife Dale Gosney Powers; two sons Jarod (Gina) Powers and Andy (Jeanna) Powers; daughter Lisa Adcock; nine grandchildren Alex and McKenzi Adcock, Jacob and Taylor Adcock, Austin Adcock, Seth Adcock, Levi Adcock, Brenden Powers, Lindsay Powers, Lucas Powers and Grace Powers; two great grandsons Caiden and Granger and sister Pat (Dan) Gill.

Visitation 4-6 pm with funeral service to follow 6 pm Friday, September 18, 2020 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Interment Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.

Memorials to Disabled American Veterans at DAV.donordrive.com/campaign/LBPowers" target="_new" rel="nofollow">https://DAV.donordrive.com/campaign/LBPowers

swindler-currinfh.com

Face masks and social distancing are required.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia
214 W Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-3014
Guest Book sponsored by Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia

