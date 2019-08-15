|
L. Joan Diers
Springdale - L. Joan (nee Schlotterbeck), beloved wife of the late Charles "Charlie" Diers. Devoted mother of Jennie (Duke) Stockslager, Charles "Chuck" (Debbie) Diers, Connie Diers, Richard "Richie" (Jill) Diers, and William "Billie" (Jennifer) Diers. Loving grandmother of Betsie, Jacob, Charles W., Jeffrey, Jason, Danny, Adam, Andrew, Emma, Luke, Will and 7 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Jerry Schlotterbeck. Sister-in-law of Gena Schlotterbeck. She also leaves many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, Bobolink neighbors and dear friends. "No one was a stranger". Passed away Tuesday Aug. 13, 2019, age 86. Visitation Sat. Aug. 17, from 9:00AM until Celebration of Life Service at 11:00AM both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the . www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 15, 2019