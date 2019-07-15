Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042

Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042

Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042


1946 - 2019
LaDonna Hendricks Obituary


Florence - LaDonna M. Hendricks, age 72 of Florence, KY passed away July 12, 2019. LaDonna was born November 8, 1946 in Hamilton, OH. She was a longtime cafeteria manager with the Boone County KY school system and a member of East Bend Baptist Church, Boone County, KY. Her biggest joy came from spending time with her family and cooking. She was preceded in death by Husbands Arthur Gene Reid, Louis Lee Hulker, and Ronald Edward Hendricks, Parents Marion and Helen Kelley, and Sister Koleen Kelley. She is survived by 1 Son Arthur "Lee" Reid (Stacia) of Union, KY and 1 Daughter Shelley Kinmon (Tony) of Florence, KY, 2 Stepsons Brian (Darlene) & Barry (Hope) Hendricks,, 1 Sister Bertha Ferrell (Charlie) of Scottsdale, AZ, 1 Brother Ed Kelley (Janet) of Marysville, OH, 1 Adopted Sister Betty Street (Steven) of Berling, AR, and 8 Grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4 - 8 PM, Wednesday, July 17 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. A Second visitation will be from 12 - 2 PM, Thursday, July 18 at Stith Funeral Home followed by the Funeral Service at 2 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in New Bethel Cemetery, Verona, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017 or to the . Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 15, 2019
