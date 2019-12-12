|
|
Laetitia Ann Frankowski
Cincinnati - Laetitia Ann "Tish" Frankowski (nee Paulinski), devoted wife of Norman J. Frankowski, Sr. (1922-2017); incomparable mother of Amy, M.D. (Bill Entrup) and Norm (Debbie, M.D.); wondrous grandmother of Rachel, Nick, Kyra, Parker, and Nathan; proud sister of Dr. Mary Ann Heinrichs (Paul - 1930-2017); unsurpassed aunt of Paul, D.D.S. (Julie), John (Karen), Nancy and Matt (Sharon); and unforgettable relative and friend to countless others; completed her 93 years on Earth faithfully and peacefully on December 11, 2019 to join Norm, Sr. in their eternal reward. She was also preceded in the journey to eternal life by her mother, Ann M. Paulinski (nee Pawlaczyk) and Dr. Edmund A. Paulinski, D.D.S. Tish tightly wove the fabric of her life with the unbreakable and unmistakable threads of faith and family. From birth in Toledo, Ohio on February 19, 1926, Tish was a devout Catholic. She proudly earned the Bishop's Cross that she accepted from Bishop Alter himself upon her graduation from Notre Dame Academy in Toledo. The first Buckeye of many in the family, Tish earned her college degree from The Ohio State University in 1948. She returned to Toledo as a dental hygienist in the practice of her father, Dr. Edmund A. Paulinski. Meanwhile, Tish showered her nephews and niece with her love and attention - even famously providing daring rides in her fashionable convertible. Tish married her sweetheart, Norm, Sr. on October 1, 1960 and, by 1968, her family grew to four. She joyfully developed and freely shared her talents - from classroom mother and term paper typist to cookie baker, vacation planner and keeper of holiday traditions. After introducing Amy and Norm, II to the faith, Tish nurtured and supported their music ministry. As a model of family love spanning generations, Tish encouraged the important bond between her children and her parents. By God's grace, Tish was not only present with her parents as each passed to paradise but also was present at the birth of each of her five grandchildren. As they enjoyed retirement, Tish and Norm, Sr. never let too much time pass between visits to the ocean by regularly sprinkling "trips for two" among periodic beach vacations "with the kids." After Amy and Norm, II and their families all settled in Cincinnati, and despite an intense loyalty to Toledo, Tish and Norm, Sr. - as septuagenarians - made the leap-of-faith move to Cincinnati. Tish, in predictable fashion, found a new beauty shop and a new church and continued to dote on her family. Reprising for her grandchildren many of her roles from days gone by, Tish relished babysitting, swim lessons, school Masses, Grandparents' Days, games, concerts, performances, cookouts, birthdays, holidays, graduations and more beach vacations. Even as her nimble independence gradually lessened over the years, "No" was never an option to an invitation when the grandkids were involved. Similarly, advanced years not once deterred Tish as she lovingly cared for Norm, Sr. at home until the day he departed to prepare her way. After moving to Carriage Court assisted living in 2019, she regularly proclaimed herself "Sensational!" as she reported again and again that, "The rain in Spain falls mainly on the plain!" With the inspiration of her life well lived, we are confident that He will raise her up - full of faith and family - on eagle's wings! Visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Gilligan Funeral Home, 8225 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45236. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Community of the Good Shepherd, 8815 E. Kemper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bethany House Services: bethanyhouseservices.org/donate; or St. Francis Seraph Ministries: sfsministries.org/donate. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019