Lafe "Butch" Dozier
Loveland - Lafe "Butch" Dozier, of Loveland Ohio, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the age of 78. He was the loving son of Lafe Edward and Mary Rebecca (Burton) Dozier. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Sharon (Phillips) Dozier, 5 children, Betty Dozier, Didi Back, Emily (Bob) Ayers, Denise (Eric) Bradley, LJ (Tawyna) Dozier II, and Chloe. Lafe was the proud Grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his brothers, Cecil Dozier, Chuckie (Denna) Dozier, John Dozier and sister Mae (Harry) McNally and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he has joined his brothers Raymond Dozier and Bill Dozier in Heaven. Family and friends will be received from 6:00 pm - 7: 00 pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 with a Memorial Service beginning at 7:00 pm at Loveland Christian Church, 12070 N Lebanon Rd, Loveland, OH 45140 with food afterwards. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019